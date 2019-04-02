Mick Jagger to Undergo Heart Surgery, Then He Will Tour

Rolling Stones frontman, 75-year-old Mick Jagger has to have heart surgery. Rolling Stone reports that he has to have a valve in his heart replaced.

The Stones had to postpone their upcoming “No Filter” tour after doctors advised Jagger to receive medical treatment, but the band did not initially say what for.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

The trek was supposed to kick off in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on April 20th.

It’s now expected to start in July.