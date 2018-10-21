Migrant Caravan at Southern Border Grows to 5,000

The number of Honduran migrants moving toward the U.S. border grew to around 5,000 overnight, despite efforts by Mexico to stop them on that side of the border.

The migrants say they stopped trying to enter Mexico legally because they feel the asylum application process was moving too slowly.

The migrant caravan re-formed after Mexico authorities denied entry to large groups on the bridge at the border, choosing instead to begin asylum processing for small groups, while giving some individuals 45-day visitor permits.

Mexico’s Interior Department says it has received 640 refugee requests from Hondurans at the border crossing.

Migrants say they have joined the caravan due to widespread poverty and gang violence in Honduras, which has one of the world’s highest homicide rates.

President Trump commented about Mexico’s handling of the caravan by saying, “I thank Mexico. I hope they continue. But as of this moment, I thank Mexico. If that doesn’t work out, we’re calling up the military — not the Guard. They’re not coming into this country.”

In addition, State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said, “The Mexican Government is fully engaged in finding a solution that encourages safe, secure, and orderly migration, and both the United States and Mexico continue to work with Central American governments to address the economic, security, and governance drivers of illegal immigration.”