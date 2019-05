If you are a member of the military or a veteran, this month you can find a ton of deals at restaurants, retail stores and amusement parks! You can save 10 percent by shopping at stores like Lowe’s, Home Depot, JCPenny, Yankee Candle and more. LegoLand is offering free admission, and SeaWorld and Busch Gardens is offering discounted tickets! If you are looking to travel, WestGate Resorts will give you up to 10 percent off the best available rate!