Miramar Mayor Kicks Off Presidential Campaign with “American Dream” Rally

In the first speech of his 2020 presidential campaign, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam told a crowd of supporters in Miami Gardens on Saturday that his goal is to “give Americans a second chance at the American Dream.”

Messam, the 44-year-old son of Jamaican immigrants, explained that his top priorities include reducing gun violence and preventing more mass shootings. Although he cited the mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Messam did not outline a specific plan to support his goal.

The second-term mayor told the audience, “No longer can we blindly accept that our country has a mass shooting nearly every single day. It’s time to stop playing games with American lives…one more child lost to gun violence is one too many.”

He then turned the subject to his goal of eliminating student loan debt through a forgiveness plan.

To pay for the program, Messam said he would cancel President Trump’s recently-implemented tax cuts to free up $1.5 trillion, which he explained would provide graduates with $400 per month.

He added, “It is morally wrong for this country to require our citizens to take on tens of thousands of dollars of debt to achieve the American Dream. Our education system is debt for young Americans that will keep them struggling through their golden years.”

Mayor Messam also thanked his wife and talked about his pride for their construction business, which focuses on energy efficient green projects.

His campaign is expected to focus on South Carolina and Nevada, which are two of the first four states in the presidential nominating process.