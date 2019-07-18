Miranda Lambert’s Song ‘Too Pretty For Prison’ Was Inspired By LBT’s Karen Fairchild

Girls night with wine leads to NEW songs, just ask Miranda Lambert.

Miranda just dropped “It All Comes Out In The Wash,” and now we’re getting details on another song, a collaboration with gal-pal Maren Morris!

Lambert notes that the song was inspired by friend and former tour mate, Karne Fairchild.

The Little Big Town singer was over for a wine night, and before she stepped out Miranda said something she tells all her guests, “Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re too pretty for prison.”

Both songs will be featured on Miranda’s upcoming album.