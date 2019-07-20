Missing 2-year-old drives toy tractor to county fair

Authorities in Chisago County, Minnesota are reporting that they have reunited a curious 2-year-old boy with his family after the child snuck out of his house and drove his battery powered tractor all the way to a county fair.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 6:51 pm.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office the child, who lives close to the fairgrounds saw the rides from his home and decided to hop onto his battery powered John Deere tracker and drive down a sidewalk to get a closer look without first notifying his parents.

The parents then contacted authorities to report their child missing. Thankfully within moments a state representative at the fair noticed the child next to a ride and reported it back to the sheriff’s office. The child was then returned to his father.

After being reunited, the father “promptly suspended his son’s license by removing the battery from” the toy truck.