A missing diver was found dead off the coast of Sanibel Island on Wednesday.

Coast Guard crews say the unidentified man went diving 18 miles off the coast of the island Wednesday morning but never resurfaced.

The first report of the missing diver came in from an 18-foot boat shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.

The 52-year-old man’s body was found just after 1 p.m.

