Missing Wisconsin Girl Found Alive

Police in Wisconsin will give more details this morning about the discovery of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing months ago when her parents were found shot to death.

Jayme was found yesterday in the town of Gordon, which is in the northwestern part of the state about 40 miles southeast of Duluth, Minnesota.

She was found yesterday reportedly malnourished and dirty, after apparently fleeing her captor in the town of Gordon. She was able to flag down a woman walking a dog who in turn knocked on a door and told the couple who answered to call 911.

JUST IN: Missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was kidnapped after her parents were found murdered in their Wisconsin home, has been found alive, police say. https://t.co/MIP8BRh2ZV pic.twitter.com/lPUzIf7N6t — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2019

A short time after she was found, police arrested a suspect.

Jayme’s parents were murdered inside their home near Barron on October 15th, leading to weeks of intensive searching for Jayme.