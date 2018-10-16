A nationwide AMBER Alert is in effect as deputies search for a missing teenage girl after her parents were found dead inside their Wisconsin home and there’s a South Florida connection.

Police are continuing the death investigation, but the main focus is locating 13-year-old Jayme Closs, the couple’s teen daughter.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Closs after discovering the bodies of her parents, James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, earlier in the day.

Officers made the terrifying discovery at the couple’s home in Barron, Wisconsin, at around 1 a.m., while responding to a 911 report from an unknown caller asking for help, police said.

Police say young Wisconsin girl is “missing and endangered” after discovering her parents dead inside the family’s home. https://t.co/Zh5BW00zbd pic.twitter.com/ykxDC0vdfJ — ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2018

Police in Miami, Florida were investigating a tip of a possible sighting of the teen at a gas station, but the validity of the tip could not be confirmed.

The tipster said they saw a person fitting Closs’ description Monday in a black Ford Explorer with a possible Wisconsin license plate.

The vehicle was also occupied by two well dressed, middle eastern males. Anyone with information is being asked to call 9-1-1.

The post Missing Wisconsin Girl Possibly Spotted in Miami appeared first on 850 WFTL.