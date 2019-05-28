Missouri to possibly become the only US state without abortion clinic

Missouri could soon become the first state in the county to have no health center that provides safe, legal abortion after the state’s health department is refusing to renew its annual license, according to Planned Parenthood.

BREAKING: Missouri could soon become the first state in the country to have no health center that provides safe, legal abortion, leaving more than a million people in a situation we haven’t seen since Roe v. Wade. This is unacceptable. Abortion care is health care. Period. https://t.co/0qOHe7TCiO — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 28, 2019

Planned Parenthood is the only remaining health care center providing abortion services in the state.

Planned Parenthood officials say they are filing a lawsuit, asking for a restraining order to prevent its St. Louis clinic from being forced to stop offering abortions after a state license expires on Friday.

Remember: abortion is safe and still legal. Planned Parenthood has served Missouri for more than 87 years, and we will fight to provide care for another century. Our top priority is to maintain access to abortion and ensure every patient can access high-quality care in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/Jr3zMlKMvG — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 28, 2019

This story is developing.