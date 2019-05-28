Missouri to possibly become the only US state without abortion clinic

Missouri could soon become the first state in the county to have no health center that provides safe, legal abortion after the state’s health department is refusing to renew its annual license, according to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood is the only remaining health care center providing abortion services in the state.

Planned Parenthood officials say they are filing a lawsuit, asking for a restraining order to prevent its St. Louis clinic from being forced to stop offering abortions after a state license expires on Friday.

This story is developing.

