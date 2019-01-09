Mitchell Tenpenny gets a platinum certification of “Drunk Me”

Nathan Congleton/NBCNewcomer – Mitchell Tenpenny not only made his national TV debut Tuesday on NBC’s Today show, the hosts also surprised him with a plaque commemorating the platinum certification of his debut single, “Drunk Me.”

In fact, the #1 hit remains at the top of Nielsen’s most-streamed country songs chart. You can check out Mitchell’s Today show performance of “Drunk Me” online now.

Mitchell’s second single will be the track “Alcohol You Later.” He continues on his Telling All My Secrets Album Release Tour through February 1, before joining Old Dominion’s Make It Sweet trek at the end of the month.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.