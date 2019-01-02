Mitt Romney writes an op-ed on Trump’s character, he responds

Incoming Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post Tuesday which says, “the president shapes the public character of the nation” and that his character “falls short.”

Romney who will take office Thursday also said that he does not “intend to comment on every tweet or fault,” but that he will “speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions.”

Wednesday, President Trump took to Twitter to respond.

Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting that he hopes Romney will become a “team player,” later that afternoon.

The Senate-elect was seen as a “Never Trumper” during the 2016 election and is expected to uphold that reputation as Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona retires.

