Mom arrested after confronting son’s bullies

A mother from South Carolina says she was arrested for scolding her son’s bullies after she received little to no help from the school with the situation.

Jamie Rathburn told reporters at CNN that her young son had been physically and verbally bullied all year at Greenbrier Elementary School and despite emailing with and speaking to school administrators and her son’s teacher, his situation became progressively worse.

Rathburn told reporters that the last straw for her was when administrators told her that they were isolating her son from the other children for his own protection and that they now had a teacher follow him everywhere he went.

That’s when she marched into the school and confronted the children:

“I walked right in that school [and] told those children that bullying wasn’t okay,” she told CNN. “If they wanted to continue then I needed to talk to their mommas because the school wasn’t doing anything.”

While the district communications director Elizabeth Brotherton told reporters that there were several reports of bullying filed with the school, if the mother was still unhappy with the way things were being handled, she should have spoken another adult in charge at the school:

“The appropriate reaction to unhappiness with a school response is to have a conversation with the adults in charge,” district communications director Elizabeth Brotherton told CNN in an email. “Ms. Rathburn did not enter the school and confront a specific bully or bullies, she yelled at and threatened dozens of eight and nine-year-old boys and girls because she didn’t know who she was looking for.”

In addition to that, the report detailed that Rathburn cursed out the teacher and a school administrator.

Rathburn says she does regret breaking the law, however, she does not regret standing up for her child.

“I don’t regret standing up for my child one bit,” she says. “I regret the way I did it.”

Authorities say they became aware of the incident via a Facebook video that Rathburn posted to her account but later deleted. She was arrested four days after the incident for non-student interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools.

If found guilty she could be jailed up to a year or face up to a $2,000 fine.