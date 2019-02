A Kentucky mother who’s been missing for more than a month was taken to a home of one of the three men with whom she was seen leaving a bar, according to police.

Police say that 22-year-old Savannah Spurlock traveled about 40 miles to a home in a rural part of Garrard County after leaving the Other Bar in Lexington on Jan. 4.

The three men were questioned in connection with the case, but no charges have been made at this time.