Mom pulls gun on man preventing daughter’s kidnapping

A mother prevented a man from attempting to kidnap her daughter by pulling a gun on him at a West Virginia mall, according to police.

Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 54, was arraigned Monday evening in Cabell County Magistrate Court on a felony charge of attempted abduction.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman was shopping with her 5-year-old daughter at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville when the suspect grabbed the girl by the hair and tried to pull her away.

Police say the mother pulled out a gun and told the man to let go of the child.

The man released the child and was later detained by mall security and Barboursville police near a food court.

Zayan was jailed on $200,000 cash bond.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.