Mon Dieu! The Eiffel Tower is Closed Due to a Climber

The Eiffel Tower is closed as police deal with a climber who scaled the Paris attraction.

Officials tweeted the Tower was “closed until further notice” after the unidentified climber was spotted on the top side.

The climber appears to be wearing a red jacket, but doesn’t have any political banners.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Man climbing Eiffel Tower prompts evacuation of the famed French landmark as a safety precaution. <a href=”https://t.co/8WMXqEZgGa”>https://t.co/8WMXqEZgGa</a></p>— NBC News (@NBCNews) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1130493141994397701?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 20, 2019</a></blockquote>

The popular Paris tourist attraction was also evacuated as a safety precaution.