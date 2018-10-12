Monica Lewinsky to Speak About Me Too in Tampa

Monica Lewinsky, who became famous for her “relationship” with former President Bill Clinton while she was a White House intern, is coming to Tampa to give a speech.
Lewinsky will give the keynote address Monday at a women’s event hosted by a Tampa-area Jewish congregation.
Lewinsky is expected to speak about the “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movements, as well as her anti-bullying advocacy work.

The topic of dignified behavior in the Oval Office came up yesterday when rapper Kanye West meet with President Trump and dropped a few f-bombs. Really?

The post Monica Lewinsky to Speak About Me Too in Tampa appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hurricane Michael Death Toll Rises Orange County School Bus Crashes into Pool A Windy Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle Watch New Aladdin Teaser Pope Accepts Cardinal Wuerl’s Resignation The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/12/18
Comments