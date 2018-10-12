Monica Lewinsky, who became famous for her “relationship” with former President Bill Clinton while she was a White House intern, is coming to Tampa to give a speech.

Lewinsky will give the keynote address Monday at a women’s event hosted by a Tampa-area Jewish congregation.

Lewinsky is expected to speak about the “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movements, as well as her anti-bullying advocacy work.

Monica Lewinsky will always be “that woman” first, no matter what else she does in her life. But for Bill Clinton, the label of “sexual predator” somehow never stuck much beyond a footnote. https://t.co/80SGQ3WuNz — Vincent McDermott (@vincemcdermott) October 12, 2018

The topic of dignified behavior in the Oval Office came up yesterday when rapper Kanye West meet with President Trump and dropped a few f-bombs. Really?

The post Monica Lewinsky to Speak About Me Too in Tampa appeared first on 850 WFTL.