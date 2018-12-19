Moooove Over Puppies, It’s Cow Time

Puppies and dogs are known to bring relief to students and children during difficult times. Michigan State University, offers a different approach to de-stress: cow time. “Finals Stress mooove on out!” event, offered students the chance to brush and pet cows at Michigan State’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center. For a low cost of $10, students spent about a half hour with the cows to relieve academic stress. Dogs and puppies aren’t the only animals that help in relaxing humans, pet a cow today!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

You Can Now Visit the Titanic 7-Eleven Canned Wine Blake’s Cancer Research Program Have Any Last Minute Christmas Wishes? Call Santa And Let Him Know! Don’t Let The Stresses Of The Holidays Bring You Down! Check These Tips! 12 Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1
Comments