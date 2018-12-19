Moooove Over Puppies, It’s Cow Time

Puppies and dogs are known to bring relief to students and children during difficult times. Michigan State University, offers a different approach to de-stress: cow time. “Finals Stress mooove on out!” event, offered students the chance to brush and pet cows at Michigan State’s Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center. For a low cost of $10, students spent about a half hour with the cows to relieve academic stress. Dogs and puppies aren’t the only animals that help in relaxing humans, pet a cow today!