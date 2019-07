More Brightline stops are in the works. The company, now called the Virgin Trains USA, has stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach and possibly one more stop in downtown Boca Raton, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and the Orlando International Airport.

Officials are hoping to announce the new stations by the end of the year.