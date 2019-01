The Elvis Presley TV special will feature a slew of performances from some of country music’s biggest artists.

Keith Urban and Post Malone will be performing “Baby, What You Want Me to Do”, with other Presley covers by Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran and more!

Blake Shelton will host the 2-hour special set to air Feb.17th at 9PM on NBC.