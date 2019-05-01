More PBC Schools Scrubbed to Prevent Spread of MRSA

Two more Palm Beach County schools have been sanitized out of an abundance of caution after the Palm Beach County School district said John I. Leonard in Greenacres and Roosevelt Elementary in West Palm Beach were exposed to highly contagious MRSA. The schools were scrubbed clean before school started today.

This comes after the district says that someone who was suspected of having MRSA visited the schools.

So far, three other schools have also been scrubbed and sanitized in Palm Beach County: Suncoast Community High School, William T. Dwyer High School and Jupiter Elementary School.

There have no reports of students in Palm Beach County contracting MRSA.