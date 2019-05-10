More than 1,000 guns seized from a home in Los Angeles

Federal authorities are reporting that they have seized more than a 1,000 guns from a home in one of Los Angeles’ luxury neighborhoods.

The incident occurred Friday around 4:00 am at a property near the border of the Bel Air and the Holmby Hills neighborhoods.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported that they served a warrant on the home after receiving a tip that guns were being sold illegally inside of the home.

Photos and video show piles of guns ranging from rifles, to shotguns, stacked up on large blankets as well as several boxes of ammunition in the drive way of the home.

One person who was not named in the report has been arrested.

They are being held on charges of “conducting illegal firearms transaction outside the scope of the federal firearm license.”

No other details have been released at this time.