More Than A Million Felons Can Now Vote in Florida

Convicted felons can now register to vote in Florida thanks to a ballot initiative approved by voters in the 2018 midterm elections.

Florida’s Amendment 4 restores voting rights for people in the state convicted of felonies as long as they have completed their sentences. Anyone convicted of murder or felony sex offenses is excluded.

Based on the Sentencing Project’s 2016 estimates, this benefits more than a million people. The organization estimated in 2016 that nearly 1.5 million people in Florida have completed felony sentences but can’t vote — about 9.2 percent of the voting-age population in Florida.

Black people, who are disproportionately arrested and incarcerated, benefit the most.

Courts, including the US Supreme Court, have generally upheld such voting restrictions under the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which indicates that the government may abridge the right to vote due to “participation in rebellion, or other crime.”

In Florida, there was a process in place for getting voting rights restored. But the process, set up by Republican former Gov. Rick Scott, was very arduous.

It required people to wait as long as seven years to apply, and the application review itself could take several additional years.

As a result, Florida had disenfranchised more potential voters, mostly African American than any other state, with more than 10 percent of all potential voters and more than 21 percent of potential black voters in Florida unable to vote due to felony records.

With Amendment 4 taking effect, that will now change — and more than 1 million people will regain the right to vote.