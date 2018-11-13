More Toy Story 4 Introducing Key And Peele!

Meet Ducky (voice of Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (voice of Jordan Peele) in this new teaser trailer for Toy Story 4. See the film in theatres June 21, 2019.

RELATED CONTENT

Is This The Live Action Pokémon Movie You Wanted?

Toy Story 4 Coming 2019!!

Since It’s Still Hot In November This Could Help you Enjoy It

Your Ideal Dessert Based on Zodiac Sign

Kirk Jay Astounds Again with “In Case You Didn’t Know” – The Voice 2018 Knockouts

How Many Times Are We Gonna Make This Movie?