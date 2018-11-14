Morning Show CMA Picks

Hopefully the odds are in our favor! Let’s see who gets the most wins right, here are the picks!

Entertainer of the Year: Kenny Chesney (Brooke)

Jason Aldean (Jubal)

Chris Stapleton (Jose)

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert (Brooke)

Carrie Underwood (Jubal)

Kelsea Ballerini (Jose)

Male Vocalist of the Year: Luke Combs (Brooke)

Thomas Rhett (Jubal)

Dierks Bentley (Jose)

Album of the Year: From a Room Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton (Brooke)

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett (Jubal)

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley (Jose)

New Artist of the Year: Lauren Alaina (Brooke)

Chris Janson (Jubal)

Luke Combs (Jose)

Song of the Year: “Tequila,” Dan + Shay (Brooke)

“Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean (Jubal)

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson (Jose)

Single of the Year: “Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha Feat. Florida Georgia Line (Brooke)

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (Jubal)

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland (Jose)

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion (Brooke)

Lady Antebellum (Jubal)

Midland (Jose)

Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay (Brooke)

Brothers Osborne (Jubal)

Florida Georgia Line (Jose)

Musical Event of the Year: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney (Brooke)

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne (Jubal)

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rehxa with Florida Georgia Line (Jose)

Music Video of the Year: “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett (Brooke)

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson (Jubal)

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (Jose)

Musician of the Year: Dann Huff (Brooke)

Jerry Douglas (Jubal)

Mac McAnally (Jose)