Mother arrested in search for missing two-year-old

Officials in Virginia have arrested the mother of a two-year-old boy who she reported missing early last week.

The incident was reported Monday at 11:36 a.m.

According to the report, the child’s mother, Julia Tomlin, told authorities that she last saw her son Noah when she put him to bed around 1:00 am.

She then contacted authorities 10 hours later to report that her child was missing.

Officials have since conducted multiple searches using all of their resources including drones, helicopters, and other police agencies in an effort to locate the two-year-old:

“We have looked on land, water; we have checked trash Dumpsters; we have checked neighborhoods, houses, underneath buildings, in sheds. We actually covered the area multiple times with different teams so we would have different eyes checking the same locations repeatedly,” Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said.

In a press conference Friday, Sult also reported that at this time, Noah is presumed dead and that they have taken his mother into custody.

Authorities still, however, plan to continue the search for Noah.

As of Monday, no charges have been brought against the mother despite authorities belief that she may have had something to do with her child’s disappearance.