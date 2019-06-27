Mother: Daughter Contracted Flesh-Eating Bacteria At Florida Beach

A fun beach vacation turned into a nightmare for a Mooresville family when their 12-year-old daughter contracted a rare but life-threatening bacterial infection from the water in Destin, Florida.



She says the girl scraped her toe while swimming and started complaining of leg pain.

When the family returned home to Indiana, the girl was taken to the hospital with a high fever.

She required several surgeries to save her leg after suffering septic shock and is recovering.