Mother jailed for posting school fight to Facebook

A mother was arrested after sharing footage of high school students fighting on social media.

Maegan Adkins-Barras says her son, Dylan, is a student at Acadiana High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, and found the video of the fight on social media.

Adkins-Barras was so upset at what she saw that she posted the video on Facebook, writing, “This should not be happening. Why do we have to worry so much about our kids at school?”

When she attended a school meeting the next day, she was taken to jail and charged with the unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

Police later dropped the charge, and the Louisiana mother plans to sue for false arrest.