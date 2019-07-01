Mother kills son years after losing custody of him after she attempted to drown him as a baby

Authorities in California are reporting that a mother killed one of her sons and critically injured her other, years after the first was taken away from her after she attempted to drown him.

The incident occurred Saturday in Porterville.

According to the report, witnesses told authorities that they noticed 45-year-old Sherri Telnas acting strangely as she walked with her 12-year-old and her 7-year-old in a field near their home.

When authorities arrived to the area, they found the 12-year-old dead and the 7-year-old injured in left laying in a ditch.

The 7-year-old was then rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition while Telnas was taken into custody.

Records show Telnas was previously arrested and lost custody of the child in 2009 after she admitted that she attempted to drown him by submerging the herself into a river while holding him.

The boy’s father was given custody of the child, while Telnas was ordered to undergo mental health treatment. It was not said why either child was with Telnas at the time.

Other details surrounding the boy’s death were not revealed.