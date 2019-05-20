Mother of Late Trayvon Martin Running for Public Office in South Florida

Trayvon Martin’s mother is running for public office in South Florida. Sybrina Fulton got involved with social justice causes after the fatal 2012 shooting of her 17-year-old son by George Zimmerman. She’s now seeking a seat on the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.

Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, is running for office —Miami-Dade County Commission District 1, which is heavily African-American. Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, a rising star in the Democratic Party, is also seeking the seat. https://t.co/hrLeY9SjJj — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 19, 2019

Her campaign manager said Fulton is going make a formal announcement today and will be focusing on economic development, gun violence and housing issues.

The seat is open in 2020 after term limits will oust current Commissioner Barbara Jordan, pitting Fulton against Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert in the election.