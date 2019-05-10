Mother who lied about child’s abduction charged with attempted murder

Authorities in Henderson County have charged a mother with attempted first-degree murder after she reportedly threw her baby down a ravine and told police that the child had been abducted.

35-year-old Krista Noelle Madden is scheduled to appear in court Friday after the child was found safe at the bottom of the ravine.

According to the report, authorities received a call about the possible kidnapping of a mother and her 7-week-old baby. After releasing a description of a couple wearing ski masks who were reportedly involved in the kidnapping, authorities began tracking Madden’s cellphone. The cellphone led investigators straight to Madden and her reportedly stolen vehicle.

Madden then told police that she’d just escaped the kidnapping but that the suspects still had her daughter.

About an hour after finding Madden authorities received a phone call from a woman who lived in the area where Madden was located, stating that she found a baby abandon.

According to the witness, she found the child at the end of the ravine while she was checking her mail around 6:00 pm.

After an investigation, authorities reported that they believe Madden may have thrown her daughter and her car seat into a ravine then ditched her vehicle and walked down the street to the Barnwell Baptist Church where she told a man that she and her baby had been kidnapped. That man then called them.

While Madden did not admit to ditching her daughter and lying about the kidnapping, authorities say her story gave them all the clues they needed:

“She did provide enough information about her involvement that gave us the probable cause that working with junction with the district attorney as we made contact and came to the conclusion we would move ahead with the attempted murder charge,” said Sheriff Griffin in a press conference Friday morning.

Officials reported that the baby is in “very good” condition considering being thrown into the ravine and falling out of the car seat.

Madden was initially taken to a hospital where she was evaluated before being taken to jail where she is being held on $750,000 bond.