Mother’s Fake Amber Alert Cost Taxpayers Half a Million Dollars

Authorities say the mother who murdered her 2-year-old son and falsely claimed that the child was kidnapped cost taxpayers almost a half of a million dollars in police resources.

Largo police spokesperson Randy Chaney reported Monday that for over 87 hours 163 of Largo’s local police officers and 28 of its civilian staff members participated in the search for the woman’s son Jordan Belliveau, only for the woman to confess later that she killed her son and hid his body.

Charisse Stinson initially told authorities that she and her son accepted a ride from a stranger on September 2nd who then knocked her unconscious and kidnapped her son. Stinson described the man as a black with dreads and that he told her his name was “Antwan.”

Largo police searched roadways, nearby lakes, trashcans, dumpster locations and even called in back-up, however, they could not find the suspect or the child and eventually the woman’s apartment, that’s when Stinson admitted she struck the two-year-old “in a moment of frustration” and caused him to hit his head on the wall. She then took his body and hid it in a wooded area near the Largo Sports Complex and made up the story to police.

Stinson has since been arrested and charged her with murder, however, authorities are now looking to charge her with lying to police officers and wasting resources which they say cost them between $200,000 to $300,000.

“A very conservative estimate is that salary costs alone for the state and local law enforcement agencies would put the Amber Alert search at between $200,000 to $300,000. That does not include overtime, fuel, purchased and rental equipment, wear and tear on vehicles, food and water, and other related expenditures. All things considered, it may very well have cost taxpayers a half million dollars,” Largo police spokesperson Randy Chaney explained.

It is all a waiting game now for the police department, according to the report, it could take another five years for Stinson to be sentenced for her crimes.

