Move over, Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett — Walker Hayes is sexy, too

ABC/Image Group LA Walker Hayes is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he has a little man crush on Matt Damon.

The 38-year-old “You Broke Up with Me” hitmaker makes the “Sexy at Every Age” page in People magazine’s new Sexiest Man Alive issue, as does the Good Will Hunting Oscar winner.

“I have a major dude crush on about 10 of these dudes…” Walker shared on Instagram, along with a photo of the feature.

“Matt Damon…come on…can we hang and talk about being sexy…” he joked. “Thank you to People for including me,” Walker added.

46-year-old Brad Paisley is the only other country star on the list.

This year, People named Thomas Rhett its Sexiest Country Star, as former Sexiest Man Alive Blake Shelton was forced to abdicate his title to actor Idris Elba.



The annual issue is on newsstands now.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.