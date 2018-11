If you are a huge fan Batman, Breaking Bad or Star Trek, well a bunch of items from those classic movies are being auctioned off! You can place bids on Riddler’s green suit from the Batman Series, a Greek toga from a Star Trek episode, a bag of fake blue meth from Breaking Bad, or even Mork’s egg spaceship from Mork and Mindy! Be sure to be online Saturday December 1st, as the action begins on propstore.com!