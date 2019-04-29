MRSA discovered at a second school in Palm Beach County

Health officials are reporting that MRSA was discovered at another school in Palm Beach County.

A student at William T. Dwyer High School was diagnosed with bacterial virus last week.

Officials at Dwyer scrubbed down the school over the weekend as a precaution, and school resumed as normal on Monday.

According to the CDC MRSA is a bacteria that is resistant to many antibiotics. It often causes skin infections and in some cases can cause more serious problems. If left untreated untreated, infections can become severe and cause sepsis.

Anyone can catch MRSA, however, some tips to avoid it are:

Good hand and body hygiene

Keep cuts, scrapes and wounds clean and covered until healed

Avoid sharing personal items such as towels and razors

MRSA was also discovered at Suncoast Community High School last week.