MS-13 gang member caught traveling with migrant caravan

Wednesday, border patrol officials announced the arrest of an MS-13 gang member traveling with one of the migrant caravans seeking asylum in the United States.

Jose Villalobos-Jobel, 29, was arrested Saturday evening near the Calexico Port of Entry by agents who suspect he made it into California illegally, US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Villalobos-Jobel admitted to being a Honduran citizen and active gang member with Mara Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13), according to CBP.

President Trump threatened to close to border permanently via Twitter Monday in the wake of the Caravan controversy.

Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

He also reiterated his request to build a wall.

Caravan members are “predominately male,” and 90 percent are not eligible for asylum, according to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.

Additionally, Secretary Nielson confirmed that there are over 600 convicted criminals traveling with the main caravan, including people known for rape, drug crimes, and child abuse.

