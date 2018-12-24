MSD Activist David Hogg Heading to Harvard

A MSD school shooting survivor mocked by a Fox News host over college rejection letters is set to attend one of the most prestigious schools in the country.

David Hogg is headed to Harvard.

Thank you all for the well wishes, I’ll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 22, 2018

The outspoken gun control advocate took to Twitter over the weekend to say “Thank you all for the well wishes, I’ll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science.”

Hogg rose to prominence after recounting February’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

He also created some controversy along the way.

Back in March, Laura Ingraham tweeted about Hogg, saying he’d been rejected by four colleges and was whining about it. He fired back, calling for advertisers to boycott the conservative commentator. More than a dozen companies answered that call pulling their ads from her show.