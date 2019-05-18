MSD dedicates yearbook page to school therapy dogs

This year’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School yearbook includes portraits of 14 therapy dogs who provided comfort to students after last year’s mass shooting.

The specially-trained canines were brought to the school following the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting in Parkland and returned this school year by popular demand.

We love that Chief loves his yearbook! Make sure to find him to sign it. pic.twitter.com/JHw0gjtptH — Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) May 14, 2019

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the dogs, who are a mix of Golden Retrievers, Labradors, Golden Doodles and at least one Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix, are from different South Florida groups including Canine Assisted Therapy Inc., Share-A-Pet, Therapy Dogs International and the Humane Society of Broward County.