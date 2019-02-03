MSD Finalizes Plans for First Anniversary of Shooting

As the first anniversary of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland approaches and the healing process continues, plans are being finalizing for remembering those lost.

Survivors of the February 14, 2018 shooting that killed 17 and injured another 17 people will not be going to class on the anniversary.

Instead, MSD students will have the option of going to campus for a half-day comprised of community service activities. If they choose not to attend that day, they will be encouraged to plan their own community service projects.

According to an email from Principal Ty Thompson, students who miss school on the anniversary or on February 15 will have their absences excused.

He explains, “This day will be a Day of Service and Love in honor of our 17 Fallen Eagles. We are encouraging parents to be involved with their child on Feb 14. Whether that is attending an organized service project together off campus, planning your own project that is special to your family, or simply spending some time together that day.”

MSD Senior Sawyer Garrity says, “Around [the anniversary] and leading up to it, it’s going to get harder and harder.” She helped to found “Shine M.S.D.,” which is a foundation that strive to help community healing through the arts.

She adds that the anniversary and the fight for gun control and safety serve as a reminder of the importance of honoring the victims.

At 6 p.m. on February 14, an interfaith vigil will take place at Pine Trails Park in Parkland. On Saturday, February 16, a memorial 5K run will take place in Hollywood, in honor of slain security guard and coach Chris Hixon.

850 WFTL continues to stand with those affected in Parkland. We are #MSDStrong and #ParklandStrong.