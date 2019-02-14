MSD Strong

850 WFTL wants to remember those we lost on February 14th 2018

one year ago today. We ask you to join 850 WFTL at 2:22pm

for a moment of silence in remembrance of All of the victims that were beloved sons, daughters, Fathers and Teachers.

Scott Beigel, 35.

Aaron Feis, 37.

Chris Hixon, 49.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14.

Martin Duque, 14.

Nicholas Dworet, 17.

Jaime Guttenberg, 14.

Luke Hoyer, 15.

Cara Loughran, 14.

Gina Montalto, 14.

Joaquin Oliver, 17.

Alaina Petty, 14.

Meadow Pollack, 18.

Helena Ramsay, 17.

Alex Schachter, 14.

Carmen Schentrup, 16.

Peter Wang, 15.