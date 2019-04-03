MSD students walk out to raise awareness for mental health

Wednesday, students walked out of classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school to raise awareness for mental health.

The protest comes in the wake of the deaths of two students from suicide.

Sydney Aiello,19, and Calvin Desir,16, took their own lives recently and both had survived the shooting at the high school which occurred on Valentines Day in 2018.