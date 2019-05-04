MSD survivor’s pro-gun control speech featured in Madonna’s new single

Madonna will reportedly receive the Advocate for Change Award at the GLAAD Media Awards, Saturday evening.

Ahead of the ceremony, the queen of pop shared a new single from her upcoming album called “I Rise,” which includes lyrics that reference Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor Emma González’s speech from ‘March of Our Lives’ in 2018.

Specifically, in the very beginning, the song includes audio from González’s extremely powerful 2018 ‘March for Our Lives’ speech about gun control.

“[They say] us we’re too young to understand how the government works. We call BS,” a potent moment of the 19-year-old’s pro-gun control speech,” González’s is heard saying.

“I wrote ‘I Rise’ as a way of giving a voice to all marginalized people who feel they don’t have the opportunity to speak their mind,” said Madonna. “This year is the 50th anniversary of Pride, and I hope this song encourages all individuals to be who they are, to speak their minds and to love themselves.”

Listen to the new single “I Rise” below.