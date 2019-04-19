Mueller Report: FBI Believes A Florida County Was Hacked

According to the Mueller Report, which was released in its entirety on Thursday, the FBI believes that Russian military intelligence officials hacked into a county election system somewhere in our state leading up to the 2016 election. However, the affected county is not specified.

The report states, “We understand the FBI believes that this operation enabled the GRU to gain access to the network of at least one Florida county government. The (special counsel’s) office did not independently verify that belief and, as explained above, did not undertake the investigative steps that would have been necessary to do so.”

Officials with the Florida Department of State say they have contacted the FBI in an effort to find out more information about the hacking.

The Department issued a statement that reads, “Upon learning of the new information released in the Mueller report, the Department immediately reached out to the FBI to inquire which county may have been accessed, and they declined to share this information with us.”

Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County’s supervisor of elections, said her department was not hacked, comments that then-Supervisor Susan Bucher also made last year.

Link says, “I’m not aware of anything. I’m told that, had it been us, our office would have been notified. We didn’t have any problems here, I’m told.”

According to the Florida Department of State, “In 2017, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified the Department that Florida was unsuccessfully targeted by hackers in 2016. Since 2016, when elections were designated as critical infrastructure, state and local election officials in Florida have invested millions of dollars in election security. These investments, coupled with our strong partnerships with federal and state agencies, has made Florida one of the leading states in the country on election cyber security.” In addition, “In 2018, former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a letter to the Florida secretary of state that, ‘We have not seen new or ongoing compromises of state or local election infrastructure in Florida.’”