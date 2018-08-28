Authorities with the Lima Police Department in Ohio have issued a multi-state missing children’s alert for four children who may be head to Florida.

According to the report, the four children described as 13-year-old Damara Croley, 12-year-old Benjamin Karl- Leland Croley, 9-year-old Patience Wilson, and 8-year-old Damien Wilson were taken by their non-custodial mother Marianne Merritt and her boyfriend Charles Perkins.

Investigators believe they may be headed to Florida in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager minivan with Ohio license plate: FMQ3175. The van is also said to have a white passenger door.

There is concern for the children’s well-being as Perkins is said to have several active warrants and is believed to have previously shown abuse towards the children. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Merritt is described as white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes. Perkins is described as white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 164 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.

The post Multi-State Amber Alert Issued for Missing Children appeared first on 850 WFTL.