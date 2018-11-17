Multiple Deputies Shot at During Traffic Stop

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that several of their officers were shot at during a traffic stop this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. at 19th and Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.

According to Sheriff Ken Mascara, the suspects opened fire on the deputy making the traffic stop and then took off. The deputy then pursued the suspects and returned fire.

The suspects fired more shots out of the window of their car and at some point during the chase, threw an assault rifle out the window.

Deputies were able to end the pursuit by ramming the vehicle at Sunrise Boulevard and Edwards Road.

All three suspects were taken into custody, while one officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.