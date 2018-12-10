Murder Suspect Has Bizarre Outburst in a Florida Court

A suspect arrested in the murders of two Palm Beach County men had a bizarre outburst and stare-down with the judge over the weekend.

When 19-year-old Damon Kemp came into court Sunday morning, he was screaming. https://t.co/LQJOmdi4i6 — AJC (@ajc) December 9, 2018

Daytona Beach Police have charged 19-year-old Damon Kemp with two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of 19-year-olds Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden.

When Kemp was wheeled into court he began screaming at a Volusia county judge as he appeared on two counts of second degree murder over the weekend.

Ingraham and Paden, both from Palm Beach County, were found shot to death inside a Daytona Beach apartment.

Kemp was already in jail for a break-in and assault in the same complex when detectives connected him to the killings. He is being held without bond.

Officers found the bodies in Ingraham’s apartment on Friday night. He had played football at Santaluces High School in Lake Worth.

According to Shiloh Johnson, who knew Ingraham, “All he wanted to do was chase his dreams” in boxing.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said he was disappointed with neighbors in the apartment complex. He said, “I think they failed by not calling. We were there Thursday on some other issues out there, but the police were there working, why didn’t they call us?”

He added, “We had to find out last night as we’re there doing our investigation, 12-14 hours into this thing, to find out we’ve got a double homicide.”

Police say that Kemp and Ingraham knew each other, and that the killings actually occurred overnight on Thursday.