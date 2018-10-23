Murderer leads police to wife’s remains in exchange for an Xbox

A Michigan man serving a life sentence in for the murder of his estranged wife led authorities to where he buried her body in eight years ago in exchange for an Xbox, according to authorities.

Monday, 29-year-old Doug Stewart took detectives to a wooded area in Kalamazoo County where he had buried Venus Stewart, 32.

Stewart was living in Virginia when his estranged wife disappeared from her parents’ Michigan home in April 2010.

She had moved after accusing her husband of domestic violence and molesting their daughter, according to police reports.

Doug Stewart was convicted of the crime in 2011 and authorities have been visiting him annually since his sentencing to try and get information in connection to the missing body.

Stewart maintained his innocence for quite some time until he struck a deal with authorities in exchange for the location of the body.

The tests confirming the victim’s identity have not been released at this time.