My Favorite Food From My Favorite Movie

Alright, I’m gonna start off with this… If you haven’t seen the movie chef please stop everything you are doing right now and find the closest streaming platform and enjoy what will be one of your top 5 favorite movies of all time. Now, back to the sandwich. Growing up Cuban I’ve been eating Cuban food my whole life, but one of my favorite dishes is the traditional Cuban sandwich or “Cubano”. On top of my love for the Cuban flavor whirlwind sandwich that is the Cubano, I love the Jon Favreau movie “Chef”. This video ties in both of my loves by teaching you how to make an authentic Cuban sandwich just like they do in the movie.