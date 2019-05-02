Nadler Threatens Barr with Contempt of Congress for Snub

There’s an empty seat in today’s U.S. House hearing on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report.

The DOJ says Barr is skipping the hearing because of plans to have committee staffers question Barr, which the department called inappropriate, unnecessary and unprecedented.

House Democrat Brings Toy Chicken and KFC Bucket to Hearing to Mock Barr’s No-Show https://t.co/CTDpTPH2aE pic.twitter.com/pYgqhycFwu — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 2, 2019

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is threatening to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt. Opening a brief hearing today, New York Democrat Jerry Nadler slammed Barr for refusing to testify about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s [[ MULL-ers ]] final report. Barr cited an ongoing dispute with House Democrats over the format of the scheduled hearing. Dems wanted staff lawyers to question Barr, along with House members. Nadler said the Trump administration will not dictate how the House runs its hearings.

Nadler called Barr’s refusal to testify an act of obstruction. Georgia Republican Doug Collins said the only problem is with Democrats. He accused Dems of running a political circus and also called the dispute with Barr a stunt. Collins noted that Barr fielded hours of questions during a Senate hearing yesterday.