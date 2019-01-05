Nail Salon owner fatally run over by fleeing customer

Police are searching for a 21-year-old woman who ran over and killed a Las Vegas nail salon owner when she tried to leave without paying for services, last Saturday.

Thursday, police identified the suspect as Krystal Whipple and released a previous mugshot as her whereabouts remain unknown.

Whipple is accused of running over and killing salon owner Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Quynh Nguyen.

Police say the suspect was in Crystal Nails and Spa attempting to pay for a $35 manicure when her card was declined.

She then told the victim she would get cash from her car and return but instead attempted to flee without paying.

Surveillance video released by officials Thursday shows Nguyen and her husband running out of the salon after Whipple when they saw she was attempting to leave without paying.

In the video, Nguyen is seen running in front of the vehicle before Whipple accelerates and runs her over, dragging her 50 feet before escaping the parking lot.

The car Whipple fled the scene it was found abandoned in a nearby neighborhood.

Additionally, police say the vehicle involved in the incident was reported stolen three weeks ago by a rental agency.

Nguyen was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Anyone with information about Whipple’s whereabouts or the case is encouraged to call the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com.